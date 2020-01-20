Africa: Nyusi Attending UK-Africa Investment Summit

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is making his first trip abroad in his second term of office this week, to London, where he is participating in the United Kingdom-Africa Investment summit, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to a press release from Nyusi's office, the themes to be discussed at the summit include sustainable financing and infrastructures; trade and investment; opportunities for growth in Africa; and transformation with clean energies. 20 African countries have been invited to the summit.

Nyusi is expected to speak on the theme of opportunities for growth, and will also co-chair a round table dedicated exclusively to Mozambique. The other co-chair will be the British Minister of State for Africa, Andrew Stephenson.

The President is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the Secretary of State for International Development, Alok Sharma, the Minister for Investment at the British Department of International Trade, Graham Stuart, the Minister for the Armed Forces, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravin Kumar Jugnauth.

The general director of the Mozambican Export and Investment Promotion Agency, Lourenco Sambo, cited in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", said that a business partnership with the UK would be very important for Mozambique, in the current phase where it is recovering from last year's two major cyclones, and is embarking on a new cycle of governance after the election of Nyusi for a second term.

"The main theme of the summit is agriculture", said Sambo, "and this stresses still further the importance of the event for our country, since agriculture is the sector chosen by the Mozambican government as its strong point for the current period of governance".

Sambo claimed that the UK is "the financial centre of the world", and "we need partnerships to attract financing. Energy and infrastructures are two determinant sectors for us. There can be no agriculture without energy and infrastructures".

A delegation of 28 business people is acompanying Nyusi. The chairperson of the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), Agostinho Vuma, said mobilisation of resources is fundamental, and so the CTA hoped to attract the largest possible number of British investments to various sectors of the Mozambican economy.

"With this conference we are going to increase the presence of British companies in the value chain of the natural gas industry", Vuma added. "We also want to ensure that our companies that do not have the capacity to internationalise manage to find partners here to participate in the value chain".