Mozambique: Provincial Assemblies Sworn in

20 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's ten provincial assemblies, elected on 15 October, took office on Friday.

The ruling Frelimo Party enjoys an absolute majority in all the assemblies - unlike the situation arising from the previous provincial elections in 2014, when the opposition dominated four of the assemblies.

There are 794 members of the assemblies. 628 of these (79 per cent) are from Frelimo. 156 members come from the main opposition party, Renamo, and only ten from the second opposition force, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

As a result, Frelimo members were elected to chair all ten assemblies. Each Assembly has a first and second deputy chairperson - usually a Frelimo member was elected as first deputy chairperson, and a Renamo member as the second deputy.

The southern province of Gaza was an exception - here 81 of the 82 Assembly members are from Frelimo and only one from Renamo. The former Deputy Minister of State Administration, Jose Tsambe, was elected chairperson, and has only one deputy, Xadreque Chauque, also of Frelimo.

Other prominent figures now chairing assemblies include Eduardo Mussanhane, in Inhambane province, who was formerly general director of the National Prison Service (SERNAP), and Antonia Charre, in Sofala, the former chair of the Social and Gender Affairs Commission of the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

The heads of the Frelimo lists for the October provincial elections are now all provincial governors, and so can no longer sit in the Assemblies.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.