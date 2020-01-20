Uganda: Kasekende Bows Out, Bids Farewell to Bou Staff

Bank of Uganda deputy Governor Louis Kasekende has bid farewell to the central bank staff after his contract expired last week.

In his letter, Dr Kasekende expressed his gratitude to staff and to the appointing authority for according him the enabling environment to serve in the said capacity.

"As you already know, my contract as Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda came to an end on January 14, 2020. I express my profound gratitude to the appointing authority, H.E President Museveni, for according me the opportunity to represent the country in various continental and international assignments," he said.

He added: "As I reflect upon my time at the bank, I am deeply grateful for all I have met. Serving our country is a worthwhile experience for all of us. We have jointly achieved a lot and should be proud of the tremendous progress for the future of our bank and our country."

Acting Director of Communications at the Bank of Uganda Kelvin Kiyingi confirmed Dr Kasekende's exit.

"Dr Kasekende wrote an internally shared email bidding farewell to staff at the Bank of Uganda and that was on Friday, at 4pm," he said.

Mr Kiyingi said Dr Kasekende had fully executed his mandate using the right procedures.

"He complied with all the policies of the bank and handed over in time," Mr Kiyingi said.

The Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaijja, said government had not yet deliberated upon the next move on Kasekende's employment at Bank of Uganda. "The President who is the appointing authority is a very busy man," Mr Kasaijja said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About Mr Kasekende

Dr Louis Kasekende first served as Deputy Governor between 1999 and 2002.

Between 2002 and 2004, Dr Kasekende served as the Alternate Executive Director and later as the Executive Director at the World Bank for Africa Group.

In May 2006 to 2009 he served as the chief economist at the African Development Bank.

Prior to the above, he had worked at Bank of Uganda for 17 years in several capacities which included serving as the Director for Research Department.

Dr Kasekende holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Makerere University, Diploma in Econometrics, Masters of Arts and PhD in Econometrics from the University of Manchester in the UK.

He was appointed to the said position on January 18, 2010.