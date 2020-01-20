Angola: Mass Media Minister Visits Cuando Cubango

Menongue — Angola's minister of Social Communication Nuno Albino arrived Monday in south-east Cuando Cubango province to assess the functioning of the sector in the region.

1 / 1

Minister of Mass Media, Nuno Albino

Nuno Albino, who is visiting for the first time the region, is accompanied by the CEOs of Angola News Agency (ANGOP) Josué Salusuva Isaias, Edições Novembro (Newspaper ) Víctor Silva, National Radio of Angola Marcos Lopes, and Public Television of Angola Francisco Mendes.

The minister was welcomed at the local airport by deputy governor of Cuando Cubango for Technical Services and Infrastructure, Afonso de Antas Miguel, government members, officials from different local media houses.

Shortly after, the minister held a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor, Júlio Bessa.

The delegation will also hold a meeting with representatives of political parties in the province, with emphasis on the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA parties.

Visit to Catholic-owned Rádio Eclésia and a courtesy meeting with the Bishop of the Diocese of Menongue, Dom Leopoldo Ndakalako, is also part of the visiting agenda of Media minister.

The visit includes the facilities of the State-run Media outlets such as Edições Novembro, ANGOP, TPA, Rádio Provincial - Grupo RNA.

After this stage, the minister and his delegation will travel to the municipality of Cuito Cuanavale, 189 kilometers east of Menongue, the capital of Cuando Cubango province, to visit the Memorial of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, in honor of the heroes of the 1987-1988 war.

The minister, who is expected back today, will hold a meeting with local Media professionals and associations.

The delegation comprises director of Regional, Provincial and Local Press development, Guilherme Simões, the director of Institutional Communication, Eduardo Magalhães, the minister's consultant, Albano Sebastião and some administrators of the boards of directors of public bodies.