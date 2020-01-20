Angola: Handball - Angola Unbeaten in African Championship

Luanda — The Angolan senior males handball team beat Gabon's counterpart by 31-26 last Sunday, in a match for the third and final round of Group B of the African Nations Championship, which takes place in Tunisia.

By half-time, Angolans had the advantage of just one goal (13-12).

With this victory, the national squad end this first stage of the competition unbeaten. In the first two rounds, the players trained by Nelson Catito defeated Nigeria (30-24) and Libya (20-19). Last Sunday, Nigeria beat Libya 31-24.

Group b standings:

1 - 6 points

2 - Gabon - 3 points

3 - Nigeria - 2 points

4 - Libya - 1point

In the quarter-finals, Angola will face DR Congo, who ended second in group A. The game is scheduled for this Monday, Jan 20, at 02.00 pm.