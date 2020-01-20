Angola: Handball - Angola Unbeaten in African Championship

20 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan senior males handball team beat Gabon's counterpart by 31-26 last Sunday, in a match for the third and final round of Group B of the African Nations Championship, which takes place in Tunisia.

By half-time, Angolans had the advantage of just one goal (13-12).

With this victory, the national squad end this first stage of the competition unbeaten. In the first two rounds, the players trained by Nelson Catito defeated Nigeria (30-24) and Libya (20-19). Last Sunday, Nigeria beat Libya 31-24.

Group b standings:

1 - 6 points

2 - Gabon - 3 points

3 - Nigeria - 2 points

4 - Libya - 1point

In the quarter-finals, Angola will face DR Congo, who ended second in group A. The game is scheduled for this Monday, Jan 20, at 02.00 pm.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.