Angola: Girabola - 1º De Agosto Seize Championship's Lead

Luanda — 1º de Agosto thrashed the FC Progresso do Sambizanga by 4-0 last Sunday, Luanda?s 11 de Novembro Stadium, in a game of the 16th round (1st of the second leg) of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2019 / 20).

Bobó, Mabululo, Ary Papel and Leonel scored the goals of the "military squad", who assumed the leadership of Girabola with 37 points, one point ahead of Petro de Luanda, who drew 0-0 with Wiliete de Benguela.

Progresso do Sambizanga remain in the 14th place, with 11 points.

Check bellow the results of the 16th round:

Petro de Luanda VS Wiliete de Benguela, 0-0

Interclube VS Sagrada Esperança, 2-0

FC Bravos do Maquis VS Desportivo da Huíla, 2-1

Cuando Cubango FC VS Ferrovia do Huambo, 1-1

Recreativo da Caála VS Santa Rita de Cássia, 0-0

1º de Agosto VS Progresso do Sambizanga, 4-0

The round will be completed with the game Recreativo do Libolo vesus Sporting de Cabinda, while Académica do Lobito rested due to the schedule.

Next Round Fixture:

Progresso do Sambizanga-Petro de Luanda

Wiliete de Benguela-Recreativo do Libolo

Sporting de Cabinda-Académica do Lobito

Desportivo da Huíla-1º de Agosto

Sagrada Esperança-FC Bravos do Maquis

Santa Rita de Cássia-Cuando Cubango FC

Ferrovia do Huambo-Interclube

Recreativo da Caála (rest)