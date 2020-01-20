Angola: Girabola - 1º De Agosto Seize Championship's Lead

20 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto thrashed the FC Progresso do Sambizanga by 4-0 last Sunday, Luanda?s 11 de Novembro Stadium, in a game of the 16th round (1st of the second leg) of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2019 / 20).

Bobó, Mabululo, Ary Papel and Leonel scored the goals of the "military squad", who assumed the leadership of Girabola with 37 points, one point ahead of Petro de Luanda, who drew 0-0 with Wiliete de Benguela.

Progresso do Sambizanga remain in the 14th place, with 11 points.

Check bellow the results of the 16th round:

Petro de Luanda VS Wiliete de Benguela, 0-0

Interclube VS Sagrada Esperança, 2-0

FC Bravos do Maquis VS Desportivo da Huíla, 2-1

Cuando Cubango FC VS Ferrovia do Huambo, 1-1

Recreativo da Caála VS Santa Rita de Cássia, 0-0

1º de Agosto VS Progresso do Sambizanga, 4-0

The round will be completed with the game Recreativo do Libolo vesus Sporting de Cabinda, while Académica do Lobito rested due to the schedule.

Next Round Fixture:

Progresso do Sambizanga-Petro de Luanda

Wiliete de Benguela-Recreativo do Libolo

Sporting de Cabinda-Académica do Lobito

Desportivo da Huíla-1º de Agosto

Sagrada Esperança-FC Bravos do Maquis

Santa Rita de Cássia-Cuando Cubango FC

Ferrovia do Huambo-Interclube

Recreativo da Caála (rest)

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.