Botswana: Under 20 Off to Promising Start in Preliminary Qualifiers

Gaborone — Botswana Under 20 women football national team demolished Namibia 7-0 in a World Cup qualifiers-preliminary round game played at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia on January 19 (Sunday).

Michelle Abueng, who plies her trade for Yasa Queens in Zambia netted five goals, while Obonetse Rathari and Tebatso Pilane scored one goal each.

Head coach, Jacqueline Gaobinelwe said in an interview after the game that the plan was to go all out and attack Namibia from all angles, hence the second minute goal scored by Abueng.

She said she told the players to utilise all the scoring opportunities and where possible, score as many goals as they could, so as to 'bury the game away'.

Furthermore, Gaobinelwe said she was happy because the players executed the game plan, scoring four goals in the first half, which frustrated their opponents.

"To be honest, in the first half, we created a lot of chances, despite converting only four goals, I think we could have scored more than that," she said.

The coach said during half time, she instructed the players to capitalise on Namibia's weak links, which they had identified during the first half, to increase the goals and put the game beyond the reach of their opponents.

Gaobinelwe said despite winning the game, Botswana technical team had identified some problems, which she said they would work on in preparation for the second leg and the rest of the campaign.

Brave Gladiators, as the Namibia team is called coach, Mamie Kasoana said had they prepared well, the results would have been different, adding that they had a good defence, but they were let down by their finishing department.

"This means we had less preparation. I think next time if we could have much preparation we can do better than to be scored 7-0," she said.

The return leg will be played on January 31 at the National Stadium and the winner will face the winner between Zambia and South Africa.

Source : BOPA