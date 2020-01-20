Malawi: Prince Harry Pays Courtesy Call to Malawi Leader Mutharika in London

Britain's Prince Harry on Monday paid a courtesy call to Malawi's President Peter Mutharika in London on the sidelines of UK-Africa investment summit in Greenwich, London.

The Duke of Sussex who has been in the news over his split from the Royal family, share mutual interest with President Mutharika in education, empowerment of youth and wildlife conservation.

Harry met Mutharika hours after he told of his "great sadness" at ditching the Royal Family.

The event could be Harry's last appearance in the UK before being reunited wuth his wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada after twoo weeks apart.

His brother Prince William is later hosting a banquet at Buckingham Palace later for Mutharika and the other African delegations and their spouses.

In the meantime, Harry will continue with official duties.

Buckingham Palace said the prince, who visited Malawi and other African states last October in what is set to be his last official overseas tour, has been heavily involved in causes in Africa for many years and his love for the continent was well-known.