Malawi Post Corp Take Buses Off the Road - 'Passengers Safety First'

20 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Following the accident that happened on the 19th January in Ntcheu,the management of Malawi Post Corporations has with immediately effect decided to take the post buses off the road up to Friday January 24,2020.

Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) buses

Malawi Post Corporation spokesperson Ida Nkolimbo said this has been done to enable the corporation re-take steps and actions to ensure the safety of passengers.

"I can also assure our customers that all the drivers that we employed are well qualified but because the accidents have happened a short period of time we feel our people be assuared of their safety.

"We just want to make sure the buses should be re-checked.We put safety first to our customers," she said.

Nkolimbo added that it should also be noted that this exercise is being re-done despite having it concluded prior to the services introduction in view of the importance of passengers safety which the corporation upholds highly.

"The pull out of the bus service is meant to afford the corporation a number of things to be done like allowing an independent assessor to re-run the buses road fitness test," she said.

Nkolimbo also assuared the public that the corporation is committed to rectify all gaps that the tests may reveal before the resumption of the service on Friday, 24th January.

Nkolimbo also said for the Ntcheu accident there were no fatalities recorded apart from two women who were treated at Phalula Health Centre for minor injuries.

The first accident for Post Coach took place last year in November at Nkhamenya in Kasungu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

