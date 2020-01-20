Tanzania: Simba Strike Gold in Lake Zone

DEFENDING champions Simba SC completed their Lake Zone mission in a high note after thrashing Alliance FC 4-1 in a five-goal thriller at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

Goals from Jonas Mkude (45+2 , Meddie Kagere (58th ), Clatous Chama (63rd ) and Hassan Dilunga (83rd ) were enough for the champions to conquer the Lake Zone territory unhurt, while Alliance FC skipper Israel Patrick scored the consolation goal for his team.

The victory saw Simba hauling 41 points to extend their strong lead to 9 points and continue to claim the helm. They, until yesterday managed to score 35 goals from 16 games.

On second slot on the table are Azam with 32 points from 15 games while Coastal Union remain third with 30 points from 17 games in that order. Debutants Namungo are fourth on the table with 28 points after 15 games.

The Msimbazi Sreet side launched their six-point search with a convincing 2-1 win over Mbao FC at the same venue before adding three points more yesterday, a feat that makes them continue to be the key title contenders of the season.

It has been a perfect ride for Simba SC Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who has never lost a league match after taking over the coaching responsibilities from the then Head Coach Patrick Aussems, he looks keen to retain the silverware for the second time.

The hosts were the first to break the deadlock in the 27th minute of the first half thanks to Israel Patrick's expertly taken set piece just outside the edge of the box which went straight into the back of the net, beating Simba shot stopper Benno Kakolanya.

The scorer took advantage of the disorganised man-made wall made by Simba players which failed to block the strike hence enabling Alliance to take a lead.

But, that did not scare the league leaders as they continued to pile pressure towards the hosts goal only to equalise it in the stoppage time of the first half when Simba holding midfielder Mkude scored his second goal in two consecutive matches to level the score line.

However, throughout the opening half, Simba missed promising good scoring chances with Pascal Wawa, Hassan Dilunga and Shomari Kapombe wasting some great opportunities.

As anticipated, Simba dominated the match, enjoying good possession which made the hosts to defend in numbers and relied on counterattacks which was their only guarantee to reach Simba goal.

At restart, Simba looked venomous no wonder Kagere netted his 11th goal of the season in the 58th minute courtesy of overlaping defender Pascal Wawa's assist.

In the 63rd minute, Chama responded to Alliance FC first goal by scoring through a set-piece as his right-footed volley was tricky for the hosts side shot-stopper John Mwanda to prevent it from hitting the back of the net.

Another spectacular goal on the day was by Hassan Dilunga who chipped the ball over the oncoming Alliance keeper Mwanda into the empty net.

It was his second goal in two back to back games after scoring the leading goal against Mbao FC last week. Dilunga was substituted in the 83rd minute for captain John Bocco.