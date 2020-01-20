Nigeria: Resident Doctors in Abuja Hospital Commence Three Days Warning Strike

13 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi Abuja, has embarked on a three-day warning strike over non-payment of shortfalls in their salaries.

The president of the association, Adejo Arome, confirmed this development to PREMIUM TIMES via a telephone interview on Monday.

He said the strike became necessary because money meant for payment of the salary shortfall had been paid into the hospital account in December 2019 but was not disbursed.

"We are embarking on strike because our rights are being trampled upon. We have salary shortfall which was remitted into the hospital account but the account department has refused to release it to us.

"They claim that the money was not tagged for our welfare but we were given evidence that proper notification was given to them.

"But they have misappropriated the funds for other things which the money was not tagged for," he said.

Mr Arome said in spite of the Managing Director's directive that the money be paid, the hospital's account section had yet to pay.

He said the hospital makes a lot of money from patients as it is one of the most expensive in the Nigerian capital.

"We know this hospital is one of the most expensive and we know how much patients have to pay every time. So we know how much the hospital makes.

"We feel bad that they are not giving us what is due. We have responsibilities too, we have children. So this situation is necessary to drive home a point," he said.

He noted that the association tried all its best to avert the strike, but the management frustrated its efforts.

"We would only back down on the strike if we received alert as evidence of payment for the December 2019 salary shortfall arrears," Mr Arome said.

He apologized to the general public for this line of action but said it was necessary at this point.

"The management has taken us for granted because we have never had any strike in this centre.

"We have a principle of patients first but now we are solely becoming patients and so we have to take this regrettable action," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.