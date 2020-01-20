Nigeria/Tunisia: Sikiru Alimi Joins Tunisian Club From Lobi Stars

14 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Hassan Abdulsalam

Super Eagles and now erstwhile Lobi Stars striker, Sikiru Alimi, has completed a big move to Tunisia where he has joined one of the country's top clubs, Stade Tunisien.

Stade Tunisien confirmed the acquisition of Alimi on Monday via an official statement though the financial details of the move were not made public.

There are reports suggesting that the deal for Alimi is one of the most expensive ever in the history of Stade Tunisien

Alimi was not part of the Lobi stars team that defeated MFM 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 14 in Makurdi at the weekend.

The former Sunshine Stars striker has already recorded five goals in NPFL so far this season.

Stade Tunisien is a football club from Bardo that plays in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

They are currently occupying the third position in the table with 24 points from 13 games.

Read also: NPFL Round-Up: MFM FC record first away win

Speaking after putting pen to the transfer paper, Alimi expressed delight at the move while reiterating that he is in for business to help his side with as many goals as possible to aid their push for the title.

"I'm excited to be here in Tunisia, my mission as a footballer is to play and score goals"

"They have a good footballing structure and foundation, Once again I'm happy to be here, he disclosed.

Alimi scored five goals for Lobi Stars in the CAF champions league last season and helped his team to finish fifth in NPFL.

Tunisia already houses a lot of Nigerian players including the likes Junior Lokosa, Kingsley Sokari, among others.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
Tunisia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.