Lesotho: We Will Fight On-Tšutšulupa

LIPHAKOE head coach Thabo Tšutšulupa refuses to give in on his dream to lead his side to a top eight finish at the end of the season despite sitting 10th in the table with just one game in hand.

Tšutšulupa this week told the Lesotho Times that he is still hopeful that although his side is languishing on 10th in the table with just 10 points, it can still make to the top eight and even improve their eighth-place finish attained last season.

From the beginning of the season, the side has endeavoured to improve.

"Since the beginning of the season, we have believed that we can be among the top eight teams again but in a better position than last year," Tšutšulupa said.

"We still have the same belief as we head to the second round of the season."

Liphakoe have endured a poor run winning just one game out of 12. In its last five outings, the side has drawn four times and won just once.

To restore Liphakoe's winning ways and fulfilling its target, Tšutšulupa is planning to reinforce his squad during the January transfer season through loaning out players to make way for new signings.

"We definitely must reinforce; and on my wish-list is strikers, a centre-back and two wingers. We must loan out a few players to get experience."

Tšutšulupa said they were already in talks with players who are likely to don the maroon and gold colours in the second round although he was reluctant to reveal the names.

Tšutšulupa also rubbished rumors that he was on the verge of leaving Liphakoe.

"There are rumours that I am leaving Liphakoe because Matlama, Bantu, Linare, and Lioli are interested in my services but that is false."

He said the team would resume its training sessions tomorrow.

In its last game of the first round, Liphakoe visit Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) on 12 January 2020.