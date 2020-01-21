Nigeria Immigration Service Gives Entry Requirements for Non-Nigerians

20 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has stated the entry requirements for Non-Nigerians travelling to Nigeria.

Mr Babandede gave the requirements in a statement by Sunday James, the Service spokesperson, on Tuesday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said ECOWAS citizens and countries with visa abolition agreement with Nigeria require no visa for entry into Nigeria.

"They however must enter with valid travel documents and through approved entry point.

"Holders of African Union Passport desiring to enter Nigeria on short visits can obtain a visa upon arrival at any of the five International Airports.

"Holders of valid Diplomatic/Official Passport from countries with which Nigeria has Visa waiver agreement can enter Nigeria without a Visa through approved entry point.

"Visas such as for Residence, Temporary Work Permit, and Dependants are to be obtained at our Embassies/Consular Missions or Visa Processing Centres, before commencing such journey to Nigeria.

"All other passengers who are not holders of passport of member countries of ECOWAS and Africa Union applying for Business purpose will apply for Visa on Arrival vide portal.immigration.gov.ng and must obtain approval online, before commencement of journey to Nigeria.

"All categories of applicants that require a Visa for entry into Nigeria are expected to pay online, since cash payment is not allowed," he said.

Mr Babandede said the Service position on this statement had been communicated to all Airlines and the International Airports for compliance.

He said that Airlines would not allow passengers to board without complying with the conditions stated.

The CGI called on genuine investors and other categories of travellers to Nigeria to take advantage of the innovation as it improves Migration, transparency and security in our Operations.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

