Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates APC, Ganduje, Lalong Over Supreme Court Verdicts

20 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), over the Supreme Court judgements that upheld the elections of governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Monday.

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, felicitated with APC National Executive Council, National Working Committee and all members for their loyalty and consistency.

He noted that the loyalty had translated to many victories for the party, particularly in the politically strategic states of Kano and Plateau after tough legal challenges.

"I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors. APC won the states and has proved it in court.

"It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost," he added.

While congratulating all the APC governors who the Supreme Court affirmed their elections, Mr Buhari urged the electorate and politicians to strengthen the country's judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.

He said: "It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.

"Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works.

"Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system."

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the elections of Messrs Ganduje and Lalong as well as those Messrs Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Messrs Mohammed and Tambuwal belong to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

(NAN)

