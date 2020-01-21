Nigeria: Lalong, Mohammed React to Supreme Court Judgements Upholding Their Elections

20 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, have lauded the Supreme Court judgements that affirmed their elections.

The two governors, who spoke with journalists after the judgements on Monday in Abuja, said the apex court had proved that the judiciary was the last hope of the common men.

Mr Mohammed said the court verdict had confirmed his mandate and that it was now time to concentrate on quality governance.

"I want to appreciate the people of Bauchi State who have voted for me across party lines.

"I will make sure I work with them without discrimination. I will make sure I give them good governance and ensure nobody is excluded.

"I am extending hands of fellowship to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar. He should come and join hands with me so that we can continue from where he stopped," Mr Mohammed said.

Also reacting, Mr Lalong said the judgement had rekindled his confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He thanked God that the litigation had finally ended at the Supreme Court, freeing him to fully concentrate on serving the Plateau people.

"I thank the good people of Plateau who voted for me. Today, their mandate is validated. I will continue to serve them with all my strength and energy," Mr Lalong said.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Gov. Lalong]

He appealed to the people of the state to quickly put the protracted litigation behind and unite toward building a prosperous state.

"The election has finished; litigation is over and it is now time to serve the people. For me, I am going to embrace the opponent, especially our father, Senator Jerry Useni, who brought us through this journey.

"I know he is not tired. We will make sure we tap from his experience so as to build a state we shall all be happy to call our own."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.