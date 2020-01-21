Kenya: Oliech - I Want to Become an Agent

Dennis Oliech now says he wants to be a football intermediary.

The former Harambee Stars captain announced on Sunday that he had retired from active football.

"I have extensive contacts in Europe and wish to use them to secure talented footballers a chance to play over there," he explained.

A football intermediary is a person given the mandate to manage professional footballers and also secure them better playing opportunities.

Oliech also took time to discuss the state of the game in Kenya.

"The players are struggling because they are not paid on time. I had intended to play on but there was no solid interest in my services. And then, there are no sponsors and I will ask those responsible to ensure the situation improves."

The temperamental attacker has served as a professional footballer for close to two decades. In that spell he player for several teams including Gor Mahia and Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League and Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio in the French league. He also played for Al Arabi in Qatar.

Oliech also scored the goal that ensured Kenya qualified for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

His career was, however, punctuated by discipline related challenges and off the pitch drama.