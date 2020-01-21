Kenya: Oliech - I Want to Become an Agent

20 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Dennis Oliech now says he wants to be a football intermediary.

The former Harambee Stars captain announced on Sunday that he had retired from active football.

"I have extensive contacts in Europe and wish to use them to secure talented footballers a chance to play over there," he explained.

A football intermediary is a person given the mandate to manage professional footballers and also secure them better playing opportunities.

Oliech also took time to discuss the state of the game in Kenya.

"The players are struggling because they are not paid on time. I had intended to play on but there was no solid interest in my services. And then, there are no sponsors and I will ask those responsible to ensure the situation improves."

The temperamental attacker has served as a professional footballer for close to two decades. In that spell he player for several teams including Gor Mahia and Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League and Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio in the French league. He also played for Al Arabi in Qatar.

Oliech also scored the goal that ensured Kenya qualified for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

His career was, however, punctuated by discipline related challenges and off the pitch drama.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.