Kenyatta Spoils Malkia Strikers With Goodies After Olympic Qualification

20 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rewarded the triumphant Kenya national women's volleyball team with a holiday at the Coast.

The President met the team in Mombasa last week where he also thanked the players, coach and staff for securing the qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"You are gallant fighters and real ambassadors of this country. Congratulations," the Head of State told the team.

Kenyatta also directed that the volleyball team be housed at the Pride Inn Beach hotel in Mombasa for three days and added them Sh1 million as a token of appreciation for their stellar performance.

The head of state further ordered the Kenya Railways management to avail a luxury 1st class coach to ferry the team to Nairobi after their celebration holiday.

"Shukran tele Mr. President," said the team coach Paul Bitok.

Malkia Strikers recently qualified for the Olympics for the first time in sixteen months after beating Cameroon, Nigeria, Botswana and Egypt in tough qualification matches played in Yaounde.

The national team also won the African and African Games titles in the past year.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.