Kenyatta Spoils Malkia Strikers With Goodies After Olympic Qualification

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rewarded the triumphant Kenya national women's volleyball team with a holiday at the Coast.

The President met the team in Mombasa last week where he also thanked the players, coach and staff for securing the qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"You are gallant fighters and real ambassadors of this country. Congratulations," the Head of State told the team.

Kenyatta also directed that the volleyball team be housed at the Pride Inn Beach hotel in Mombasa for three days and added them Sh1 million as a token of appreciation for their stellar performance.

The head of state further ordered the Kenya Railways management to avail a luxury 1st class coach to ferry the team to Nairobi after their celebration holiday.

"Shukran tele Mr. President," said the team coach Paul Bitok.

Malkia Strikers recently qualified for the Olympics for the first time in sixteen months after beating Cameroon, Nigeria, Botswana and Egypt in tough qualification matches played in Yaounde.

The national team also won the African and African Games titles in the past year.