Kenya: Blogger Nyakundi, Accomplice Arrested Over Alleged Sh17.5 Million Extortion, Blackmail

20 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi was on Monday at Westgate for alleged extortion and blackmail.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Nyakundi and his accomplice, Emmanuel Nyamweya Ongera, were allegedly caught receiving Sh1 million from Victoria Bank to delete negative stories they had published about the bank.

Confirming the arrest, the office headed by Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti said the two were arrested following an investigation by his officers.

"Detectives based at Gigiri have today afternoon arrested two suspects namely Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong'era after successful investigations touching on extortion, blackmail and false accusations," DCI tweeted.

They were arrested after allegedly receiving Sh 1 million from one of their victims as down payment for Sh 17.5 million they had demanded before pulling down the libelous stories from their website.

The said posts are reported to have appeared on a website allegedly owned by the two suspects.

The exhibit money was recovered and the duo at Gigiri police station are expected to be arraigned in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.