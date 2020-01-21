Rwanda: Heroes New Coach Jaanus Tasked to Keep Team in Topflight League

21 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Premier League side Heroes FC have given newly appointed head coach Jaanus Reitel the unenviable task of keeping them in the topflight league after agreeing to a six-month deal.

The Estonian tactician replaces Stephen Johansson who stepped down last month.

The Kicukiro-based side are bottom of the 16-team table with 12 points after 18 matches, having only managed three victories and three draws.

"His ultimate task is to ensure that we are not relegated at the end of the season," Fidele Kanamugire, the club's president, told Times Sport on Monday.

Without divulging any details, Kanamugire confirmed that Jaanus had signed a short-term contract, with an option for extension beyond the 2019/2020 season depending on how he performs in the first six months.

Jaanus will be in charge when his new side face AS Muhanga in their match-day 19 encounter on February 8.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.