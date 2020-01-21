Rwanda: Heroes New Coach Jaanus Tasked to Keep Team in Topflight League

Rwanda Premier League side Heroes FC have given newly appointed head coach Jaanus Reitel the unenviable task of keeping them in the topflight league after agreeing to a six-month deal.

The Estonian tactician replaces Stephen Johansson who stepped down last month.

The Kicukiro-based side are bottom of the 16-team table with 12 points after 18 matches, having only managed three victories and three draws.

"His ultimate task is to ensure that we are not relegated at the end of the season," Fidele Kanamugire, the club's president, told Times Sport on Monday.

Without divulging any details, Kanamugire confirmed that Jaanus had signed a short-term contract, with an option for extension beyond the 2019/2020 season depending on how he performs in the first six months.

Jaanus will be in charge when his new side face AS Muhanga in their match-day 19 encounter on February 8.