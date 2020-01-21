Rwanda: Danube Home Enters Rwandan Market

Danube Home, the home decor and furniture wing of Danube Group, has finally availed its products on the Rwandan market with its first one-stop-shop set up at Kigali Business Centre (KBC) commercial complex.

From their shop, customers can now buy everything they need in terms of a wide array of furniture, furnishing items, home decorations, kitchenware, bathroom equipment and other appliances.

The customer is also able to get professional assistance in interior design.

Danube Home has moved into the local market.

According to managers at Danube Home, the idea behind the one-stop shop is to ensure the customer doesn't waste time moving kilometers seeking products from several outlets.

The company boasts up to 50,000 individual products sold in different countries.

The products are in different categories.

The Living category includes chandeliers, blinds, curtains, wallpaper, parquet floor, rugs and carpets as well as kitchen.

The bath category includes bathtubs, shower cabins, shower panels, sauna room, vanity, mixers, ceramic tiles and accessories.

The bath category includes bathtubs, shower cabins, shower panels, sauna room, vanity, mixers, ceramic tiles and accessories.

They are also garden and outdoor facilities like synthetic carpets, gazebos, kids play, outdoor tiles, and garden accessories while the furniture include beddings, dining, sofa sets as well as restaurant furniture include chairs, tabletops and table base.

The company said it will soon introduce online services for those who can order for products using online platforms.

They also have electronics and hardware appliances.

Why Rwanda market?

Speaking to the media last week, Sayed Habib, the General Manager in charge of Business Development at Danube Home, said that they preferred the Rwanda market because of the friendly business environment including policies that favour investors.

He said that Danube Home is a one-stop solution for complete home needs at affordable prices since clients get all they need in one shop at the same time.

"Another thing is that we give free interior design for the customer without any charges when they come and explain their needs," he said.

He said that their products are from across the globe adding that Danube Home has over 32 stores across the world.

"We have products for the customers at very affordable prices," he said.

He said that generally, Africa has become a strategic market for Danube Home.

"We want to franchise the African market. We started our business in Tanzania, Uganda, and Seychelles and besides that, we are opening stores in Zambia, Malawi, Djibouti and now Rwanda," he said.

Habib said that Africa has a lot of talent and technology has penetrated all corners of the continent, which he said his company wants to leverage to expand their footprint on the continent.

Long-term vision

Habib also used the opportunity to outline Danube Home's long-term vision for Rwanda.

Customers can now buy everything they need in terms of a wide array of furniture, furnishing items, home decorations, kitchenware, bathroom equipment and other appliances.

"When I came to Rwanda, it looks like the Heaven of Africa. It is the best country, its cleanliness, government support and all things required to start business. Looking into all that, our long-term vision is to make our products in Rwanda and export them to other parts of Africa," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that within six months, they will meet government officials for discussions on the way forward in this regard.

So far, over 25 people are employed in Danube Home store in Rwanda.

The company said it will soon introduce online services for those who can order for products using online platforms.

He said they will work with different transport companies to deliver products to customers who are far.

He added that they also have a facility where clients can work with banks to pay the equipment in installments.

He said that the facility they have in place allows for the customer to pay for any equipment in three installments; the first installments, the client can pay 30 per cent, the second one 40 per cent and last one 30 per cent of the cost.