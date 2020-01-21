Rwanda: League Title Still Within Reach, Says Rayon Striker Bizimana

YANNICK Bizimana believes Rayon Sports can still catch leaders APR and go on to retain the Rwanda Premier League title after thumping Espoir 3-0 on Saturday.

The Blues' win meant that they are now four points off the table summit.

Bizimana, who scored two goals over the weekend, has eight goals to his name this season and has twice been named his club's player of the month for November and December.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Monday, the former AS Muhanga frontman said that the title race is still open and did not consider APR as favourites.

"The race is still wide open, with a lot of games to play. There are no favourites for the title yet," said Bizimana who joined Rayon from AS Muhanga at the end of last season.

After 18 match rounds, only five points separate leaders APR - with 42 points - and third-placed Police who overcame Gicumbi 1-0 on Sunday.

In Saturday's win, Bizimana opened the scoring at Kigali Stadium after just three minutes before doubling the advantage in the 39th minute. Forward Gilbert Mugisha completed the rout with four minutes to time.

"Since the first day this season, our target was to retain the title. It has not changed," Bizimana further stressed. "In the remaining (12) matches, we need to be as consistent as possible."

Asked about his first season with Rayon, Bizimana said: "I have enjoyed my game and grown into a better team player since arriving here. And, it would be a great honour if I help the club to defend the title in my first season."

Alain Kirasa's Rayon will be up against Bugesera in their next match on February 9. APR will be facing Marines, with Police taking on Gasogi United.