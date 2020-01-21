Kenyan International to Sign for Atletico Madrid

20 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets midfielder Vivian Corazon Odhiambo has said that joining Spanish top flight side Atletico Madrid women's football club will be a dream come true.

Odhiambo leaves the country on Wednesday and is expected to sign a one-year deal.

"I'm really excited about joining Atletico, although it's a Division one club, the experience and exposure will be worth it. My job is to now focus on doing my best to continue inspiring young upcoming women footballers and flying the Kenyan flag high," said Odhiambo.

Atletico Madrid team finished second with 36 points, 10 points behind champions Barcelona in last season's Division One League, which featured 16 teams.

The 21-year-old Odhiambo has been featuring for Gaspo FC, which finished second in last season's Women's Premier League. She was scouted during Kenya's Olympic qualifier match against Ghana

last year as the team won 1-0 on aggregate to advance to the fourth round where they fell 2-1 to Zambia. She was also part of the Starlets team that won the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association Women's Senior Challenge Cup after beating champions Tanzania 2-0 in the final at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

She has been a mainstay in the team having featured in the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2017 Council of Southern Africa Football Association (Cosafa) Cup, where Kenya finished fourth.

She will be the third Harambee Starlets player to complete a European move this month.

Her Starlets teammates Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi last week completed their three-year deals with Cyprus club Lakatamia FC.

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam is set to leave for Sweden on Tuesday to undergo trials at top-tier side Djugardens IF, which is based in the capital city, Stockholm.

