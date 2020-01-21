Malawi: Star-Studded Line-Up for Blantyre Valentines Concert

20 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jack Chirwa

Malawian music greats Piksy, Hyphen, Patience Namadingo and Saint will be joined by guitarist Barefoot Bob for Valentine's Concert that has been organised by Five79 Promotions at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on Valentine's Day.

Piksy

Event organiser Wisdom Phanga told Nyasa Times that the event has been organised to commemorate love.

"We are a promotional and event organising firm, and looking at Valentine's Day as a day people commemorate love, we decided to do the concert to give our clients a platform where they can enjoy with their loved ones while having a taste of fine love music and watching their loved performers perform live," he said.

Phanga said the event is targeting couples of different ages and some who might want to go in a quest to find love.

"We have mixed musicians with different tastes to suit various tastes of audience. We believe this is a best mixture we could have come up with. All these have separately done love songs in different genres for different audience. The blending will make the stage exciting and the audience will have a memorable concert," he said.

The event is billed to be a thriller with and artists to watch are the resurgent Hyphen, whose new hit 'Arozi' is making waves on the local scene as well as Namadingo who has become a popular performer for Blantyre audience with his creative stage antics.

Love-crooner and ladies' favourite Piksy should also be a marvel to watch with his trademark hit-after-hit performance.

Reggae artist Saint has also become another artist to watch of late, especially with his new hit 'Nelia' with a fascinating video to boot.

