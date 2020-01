Mighty Be Forward Wanderers attacker Felix Zulu has been voted as the most outstanding player among all Wanderers players in the 2019 soccer season.

Felix Zulu

Zulu was declared winner based on votes from supporters.

The supporters voted through Wanderers FC official Facebook page.

During the 2019 season, Zulu won man of the match accolades six times and scored four goals in the process.

He provided 17 assist.