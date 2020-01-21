South Africa: Job Carnage Threatens As SA's Economic and Political Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse

analysis

An employment bloodbath is on the cards as companies grapple with an economy struggling to achieve growth. Thousands of job cuts have already been announced with thousands more jobs at risk.

The South African labour force is set to lose a pile of jobs. Among a long list of companies looking to offload staff, Massmart announced it would shut down 34 of its Dion Wired and Masscash outlets, shedding 1,440 jobs.

Massmart, which has business interests in other African countries including, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria, announced on 13 January that about 1,500 jobs were at risk.

Massmart also owns Makro, Game, Jumbo Stores, Builders Warehouse and Rhino.

The announcement on the closures has irked the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) which has committed to fight the move. The union committed to mobilising an action plan against the job cuts.

The union's threat ushers in a formidable challenge to new Massmart CEO Mitch Slape. Slape took the reins in September 2019 with the task of facilitating a turnaround strategy to revive the fortunes of the giant retailer.

Massmart said consultation with unions and other stakeholders on the closures was...