Zimbabwe Receives B777 Aircraft From Malaysia

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga on Monday presided over the delivery of a Malaysian Boeing 777, the first of the two acquired for troubled national carrier Air Zimbabwe, at an event held at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The event was attended by Transport Minister Biggie Matiza, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and other government officials.

According to reports, the Malaysian B777 deal was negotiated by the government of Zimbabwe.

The two planes were in operation for nearly 14 years before being retired by the Malaysian airliner.