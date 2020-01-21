Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Proposes Toast, Empties Champagne Glass Onto the Floor

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga pouring champagne on the floor as way of celebrating.
20 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga Monday took guests by surprise when he poured his champagne onto the floor after leading a toast for the delivery of a Malaysian Boeing 777-220 to troubled national carrier Air Zimbabwe at a Harare event he presided over.

The VP did not explain his seemingly unorthodox gesture.

The event took place at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and was attended by Transport Minister Biggie Matiza, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and other government officials.

After proposing a toast, Chiwenga tilted his glass three times in quick succession as he poured the contents of the transparent container onto the floor and did not attempt to take any sip from the residue.

Guests who witnessed the event could only clap hands which they accompanied with giggles although they remained puzzled as to why their revered guest of honour found the floor a more appropriate consumer of the drink.

Paranoid acting President, Constantino Chiwenga pours champagne on the ground while others drink

Posted by New Zimbabwe.com on Monday, January 20, 2020

It could not be established if the VP took any other food during the event.

While the VP's drinking habits remain unknown, Chiwenga was in and out of hospitals for some time last year amid suspicion his health nightmares were a result of food poisoning.

There has been no evidence brought onto the public domain to support the claims.

However, the most common story of a Vice President being poisoned in a public event was that of the now President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was August 2017 flown to South African after he reportedly ingested ice-cream laced with poison at then State President Robert Mugabe's Gwanda rally.

At the time, Mnangagwa was a marked figure by the then first family for his unbridled presidential ambitions which he later demonstrated through his shock ousting of the now late leader three months later.

According to Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry, the VP has been taking some unprescribed drugs on noticing chances of one day becoming national leader were diminishing by the day.

Chiwenga has not commented on the statement and neither has he ever come out public about harbouring any ambitions of becoming President.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

