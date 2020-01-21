Malawi to Benefit From UK's Innovation, Technology

20 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Patricia Kapulula - Mana

The day long UK-Africa Investment Summit held on January 20 in London, United Kingdom (UK) has set the pace to using UK's expertise and innovation in technology, clean energy, infrastructure and finance which can feed the continent's demand for sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the U.K.'s "expertise and innovation in technology, clean growth, infrastructure and finance which can feed the continent's demand for sustainable growth."

Malawi is among the 21 African countries participating at the summit whose leader, President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is in attendance.

Malawi government has identified various projects to be marketed to the UK through the Malawi Investment Forum which will strengthen UK's partnership with African nations to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who hosted the summit which has brought together government and business representatives from the UK and Africa, inaugurated the summit with a commitment to mobilising new, secure and substantial jobs, boost access to education, improve public services and shape the youth's future by giving them opportunity.

Deals worth billions of pounds have been announced which will drive jobs and growth in all parts of UK and Africa.

One of the deals is the UK's expertise and experience to help Africa transition towards renewable and sustainable forms of clean energy.

Commenting on the energy production in rural areas, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri told Malawi News Agency (MANA) after the opening of the summit in London on Monday that countries such as Malawi cannot develop without the people on the ground and as such local councils need to find ways of ensuring that there is sustainable energy.

"We cannot talk about development without the people on the ground. If we are to develop we need to identify areas that can bring in investors and as such local councils need to venture into electricity generation projects," he said.

He cited Thyolo District Council as one of the councils which has an energy project where it will be generating 40 megawatts of electrical energy.

The summit has brought together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

It supports job creation on the continent and Africa's economic development and help build a strong partnership between the UK and African nations for prosperity.

The summit involved a number of sessions with speakers from governments and businesses from the UK and Africa and it was the first time governments and businesses from UK and Africa to have come together for such an event.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
ICT
Innovation
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.