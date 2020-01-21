Kenya: No More Police Security for Rogue VIPs

20 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vincent Achuka

The National Police Service (NPS) has said it will no longer provide VIP security to State officers who are involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts.

This is as the Nation learnt that Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had lost their security teams just a day after bodyguards assigned to Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria had been withdrawn.

Additionally, such VIPs who are civilian firearm holders will have their licences cancelled and weapons withdrawn.

Mr Owino was on Monday morning charged with the attempted murder of a DJ at B Club in Nairobi last Friday.

He denied the charge and was remanded at the Industrial Area prison for eight days before a decision on his bail is determined.

Provision of security to State officers is part of the mandate of the National Police Service.

Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai has, however, said that provision of security is at the discretion of NPS and in compliance with the Constitution.

"It is the expectation of the service that the VIPs who are accorded this privilege shall reciprocate by being law-abiding citizens at all times," said the IG through police spokesman Charles Owino.

"To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the National Police Service shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts," he said.

Ms Jumwa is currently in court over the murder of an ODM supporter during a by-election in her constituency last year. Mr Kuria was last week charged with assault.

Apart from the three, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal and Kiambu County boss Ferdinand Waititu are in court facing corruption charges.

