Kenya: Adequate Rains Have Made Nyeri Food Secure, Says Ndma

20 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Irene Mugo

Households in Nyeri are food secure thanks to adequate the rains experienced in the county from late last year.

A monthly report by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) indicates the county's food basket, Kieni Sub-County, received above normal rainfall resulting to sufficient vegetation for both human and livestock consumption.

During the month under review, milk production per cow increased by 12 per cent with a daily production of seven litres up from six litres.

The report indicates that food availability in January will be adequate given that green maize will be ready for consumption.

At the same time food prices are bound to go down since residents will not entirely be relying on market produce.

PASTURE

"Available pasture is going to last farmers for the next four months since there is adequate pasture and water resource that will sustain livestock," noted the report.

Compared to other years, NDMA noted that the prevailing situation in the county is above normal as there are no food aid interventions due to drought.

The report noted that households in Nyeri have diversified to harvesting rain water besides relying on pans, dams and piped water.

"Rivers are flowing at above normal and open water sources are full while some are overflowing due to the heavy rains," reads the report.

It notes that walking for long distances to water sources for both household and livestock use has significantly reduced.

But due to the increased wet conditions, maize crop has been attacked by the fall army worm and stalk borer. There has also been early and late blight attacks on potatoes and beans.

"Due to the heavy rains, excessive moisture and water logging, crop development has slowed and significant damage caused.

