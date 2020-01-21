Cameroon: Electoral Materials - Government Satisfied With Production

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on January 17, 2020 paid inspection visits to the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation and the National Printing Press.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji who is government's agent in the electoral process of the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and council elections has expressed government's satisfaction because all the electoral materials have been printed and in time. He first expressed his satisfaction at the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) that is in charge of printing all the materials of the two elections for five political parties The parties include Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Social Democratic Front (SDF), National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP), Cameroon National Salvation Front (CNSF) and the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD). All the material for the legislative election has been delivered to ELECAM and those for the council election is being delivered, SOPECAM officials said. After a guided visit of the printing press and discussions with the SOPECAM General Manager, Marie-Claire Nnana and the Director of the Department of Production, Ozela Claude Ignace, the Minister declared, "We have seen that all the printing has been done, things are already in place". Minister Atanga Nji said he realised that all the materials going to the regions have been printed. Remarking that SOPECAM has printed the materials 10 days ahead of the scheduled time, he declared that, "I am happy as the agent of the government in this electoral process to say that SOPECAM is not only very professional but most of the time, they keep to time and respect the calendar that has been given them." He remarked that SOPECAM has printed the material 10 days ahead of the scheduled time, he declared " I am impressed. It is a job well done. Everything is done properly. I will make my report to the high quarters. I think that as for now we are confident that the elections will take place on February 9, 2020.We will take the necessary security measures for the material to get to the different destinations in the days ahead." Minister Atanga Nji and his entourage were later received at the National Printing Press by officials led by its Director Walter Paul Komo. At the end of a working session, Minister Atanga Nji congratulated the National Printing Press for having produced and delivered the nine million envelopes within two weeks. Answering a question on what happens to the lists that are being rehabilitated by the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court concerning the council election, the Minister said that in anticipation, ELECAM decided to print all the ballot papers of all the political parties concerned. The ballot papers of the rehabilitated parties will just be inserted in the process and those of rejected ones pulled out.