South Africa: Water Taxis for Cape Town's Rising Sea Levels - 'Everybody Should Panic,' Says Environmental Futurist

21 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

For environmental futurist Professor Nick King, accepting the apparently fantastical as the new normal means responding to Earth's waning vital signs with commensurate CPR. Even so, King's suggestion of 'Cape Town water taxis' is met with incredulity by Our Burning Planet when he moots it during an interview at his home overlooking the city's False Bay coastline. His response? Deadpan.

As ex-reality TV star Donald Trump manufactures crises to deflect attention from anything that truly matters, then declares the "crisis" not a "crisis" to deflect attention from that "crisis", which may then escalate into an actual crisis of civilisation-imploding proportions, let's turn the glare of lucidity on something else that the world's angriest clown does not want you to think about.

Trump's vaudevillian deflections would have you ignore some of the more important problems of our time, such as sea-level rise -- so by way of demonstrating the feasibility of that sleight of hand, let's try a thought experiment: don't think about sea-level rise while you read this paragraph and, whatever you do, don't think about how sea-level rise threatens to redraw the world's coastlines. Or that Trump's Ireland golf course applied to build a fortress to hold back the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.