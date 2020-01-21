Sudan: Public Feeds Hungry Khartoum Zoo Lions

Khartoum — The resistance committees in Khartoum fed hungry lions in El Gurashi Animal Zoo in Khartoum yesterday as part of the Hanabneho (We shall build it) initiative. They also carried out maintenance work and cleaned up the zoo.

The resistance committees initiative was triggered by pictures on social media of starving lions in the small zoo. According to the resistance committees the animals are neglected in the zoo.

The head of El Hilal TV, Ashraf El Kardinal, adopted the cause of the hungry lions. The general manager of El Hilal TV, Fatima El Sadig, said that El Kardinal decided to donate lambs for the lions every day. Three lambs were slaughtered yesterday.

El Hilal TV journalist Rufeida Yasin announced her support. She also wondered why animal rights associations were not involved in this issue.

A large number of youth launched the initiative to feed the lions. One girl insisted on supporting the lions with a sack of chicken.

Veterinarians announced their readiness to provide medical care to the lions.

