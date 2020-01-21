Sudan: Public Feeds Hungry Khartoum Zoo Lions

20 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The resistance committees in Khartoum fed hungry lions in El Gurashi Animal Zoo in Khartoum yesterday as part of the Hanabneho (We shall build it) initiative. They also carried out maintenance work and cleaned up the zoo.

The resistance committees initiative was triggered by pictures on social media of starving lions in the small zoo. According to the resistance committees the animals are neglected in the zoo.

The head of El Hilal TV, Ashraf El Kardinal, adopted the cause of the hungry lions. The general manager of El Hilal TV, Fatima El Sadig, said that El Kardinal decided to donate lambs for the lions every day. Three lambs were slaughtered yesterday.

El Hilal TV journalist Rufeida Yasin announced her support. She also wondered why animal rights associations were not involved in this issue.

A large number of youth launched the initiative to feed the lions. One girl insisted on supporting the lions with a sack of chicken.

Veterinarians announced their readiness to provide medical care to the lions.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.