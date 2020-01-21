Somalia: PM Visits Wounded Turkish and Somali Citizens At Hospital

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire visited Turkish nationals together with several Somali security agencies wounded in the al-Shabaab car bomb attack on Saturday.

Six Turkish engineers and ten Somali security agencies providing security were wounded in the attack outskirts of Mogadishu.

Somali premier was briefed by Rajap Tayyip Erdogan hospital doctors where the injured are nursing their wounds.

The attack on Turkish engineers comes just weeks after two other nationals were killed in al Shabaab attack on the same road.

Turkish company was contracted by the Somali government in the construction of a 30-kilometer Mogadishu-Afgoye road funded by the state of Qatar.

Ankara has since vowed to continue its support to the Somali government saying al-Shabaab attacks will not deter them from standing by their Somali brethren.

Turkey developed close diplomatic and military relations with Mogadishu since the visit of Prime Minister now President, Rajjap Tayyip Erdogan in August 2011.