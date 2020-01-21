Zimbabwe: Chinese Embassy Upgrades Children's Home, School

China is not only concerned about government-to-government exchanges, but also eager to promote people-to-people exchanges and is committed to working with Zimbabwe in welfare projects that involve the disadvantaged.

Speaking at a Hossana School upgrade project completion ceremony in Harare yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe's wife Mrs Wang Wei, who is also a counsellor at the embassy, said the well-being of Zimbabweans was of concern to the Chinese Government, hence the upgrading of the school and children's home in a space of just two months.

Mrs Wang said no country could survive alone, so it was only imperative that China extended a helping hand to Zimbabwe.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun and Deputy Minister for National Housing and Social Amenities Yeukai Simbanegavi were present at the function.

"We are showing Zimbabwe this kind of love not because we are rich, but we are friends and because we know fully well we are living in an interdependent world in which no country can go ahead alone," said Mrs Wang.

"This is the single biggest project the Chinese Embassy undertook in 2019 as far as charity work is concerned, and one of the reasons why we took this initiative is to show that the Chinese government does not only promote government-to-government exchanges, but also promotes people-to-people exchanges by investing in their livelihoods.

"As a true friend and sincere partner, the Chinese government always attaches importance to the well-being of Zimbabwean people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Asia, Australia, and Africa Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Wang said the upgrading of the facilities would go a long way in bridging the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged children in society and in creating a conducive learning environment.

"The newly-refurbished children's home and primary school will be of great importance as it will give the children adequate facilities for proper living and proper education, minimising the gap between the advantaged and disadvantaged children," she said.

"It will also help in increasing the pass rate as the environment is now conducive for studying."

Executive vice chairman of the Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association Mrs Manjuan Li said more school blocks and children's homes were going to be built to cater for the less-privileged.

"We are trying to go step-by-step with the help of the Chinese Embassy because a lot of people in the Hatcliffe community had no food to eat or a nearby school for little children," she said.

"We are going to build more school blocks and children's homes around the most underdeveloped communities in the country."

Hatcliffe Member of Parliament Mr Rusty Markham thanked the Chinese Embassy and the Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association for extending a helping hand to the less privileged children in the constituency.