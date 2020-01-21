Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Agenda 2020 to Tackle Economic Crisis

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President, Nelson Chamisa will tomorrow deliver his much awaited People's 2020 Agenda which is expected to give direction to the party's planned action against legitimacy and socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation.

Last week, police barred Chamisa from making address his party supporters citing incapacitation due to schools opening hype.

The police move incensed the youthful politician who threatened to proceed with his event with or without clearance.

In a statement today, Deputy National Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said Chamisa will announce the party's direction on pressing national matters.

"The MDC's 2020 Agenda comes at a time where Zimbabweans are experiencing severe political and economic instabilities and are looking up to MDC's competent leadership for solutions.

"Tomorrow, the party will provide direction by enunciating the party's programme of the year in which President Chamisa spells out how the party intends to address the multi-layered legitimacy and socio-economic crisis that has arrested the nation," said Tamborinyoka.

Last year, police blocked Chamisa from making his Hope of the Nation Address outside the party headquarters, assaulting tens of supporters in the process.