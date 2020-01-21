South Africa: Human Rights Commission Offers Aid to Family of Drowned Boy

20 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

The SA Human Rights Commission will assist the family of Grade 8 Parktown Boys High School pupil, Enoch Mpianzi to take legal action against education and camp authorities.

While Education Department officials visited the family of Enoch Mpianzi on Monday 20 January, the Human Rights Commission revealed that it was in discussion with the family around their legal options and was prepared to file a civil suit against the department and camp officials for their role in the death of 13-year-old Enoch last week.

Enoch was on a Grade 8 orientation camp held by Parktown Boys High School at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway in Brits, North West when he went missing on Wednesday 15 January during a "water activity".

Enoch and the other boys were required to build a raft and sail it across the river. During the activity, their makeshift craft capsized.

Mpianzi, who was reportedly not wearing a life jacket or helmet, did not surface. Several parents of learners who were at the camp told Radio 702 on Monday morning that their sons had informed them that none of the pupils on the raft had life-jackets. The reports come after Enoch's uncle, Sebastien Kodie Motha, told...

