South Africa: 'Everyone in Orania Is Woke' - a Journey to SA's Most Notorious Town

21 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Orania is the Northern Cape town infamous for providing a home only to white people. But in recent years, more savvy leadership has seen Orania attempt to move away from its racist associations and present itself as a courageous self-determination project in line with the direction of geopolitics worldwide. It's also preparing for significant population growth.

On a hill above Orania, atop a series of plinths arranged in a semicircle, sit the sculpted heads of former Afrikaner leaders. This is the home for statues with nowhere else to go.

"These are all busts that have been rejected from places that don't want them anymore," says Orania's PR man, Joost Strydom.

Monument Hill is a symbolic place for Oranians -- it is home to statues of former Afrikaner leaders since rejected from other spaces such as museums. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)

Hendrik Verwoerd, John Vorster, Paul Kruger and three others are still awaiting the company of Marthinus Steyn, the last president of the Orange Free State. A plinth has been set up for Steyn with a plaque bearing his name - but as yet, no town or museum has indicated there's a Steyn head ready to be repatriated to Orania.

"The symbolism...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

