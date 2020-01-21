Uganda Is Ready for British Investors - Museveni Tells UK Prime Minister

21 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

President Museveni has told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Uganda is ready to receive British investors.

Museveni held talks with Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, yesterday.

"I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation. Like I told him in our bilateral meeting, Uganda is ready to receive British investors, given the immense business opportunities in the Pearl of Africa," Museveni said in a tweet.

Museveni noted that opportunities for investment exist in in agriculture, services, tourism, and dairy sector, ICT, among others.

"We have greatly upgraded our infrastructure to support investment. We have sufficient electricity, a skilled workforce, fair tariffs, good roads, etc."

"I am glad that in his speech, the Prime Minister indicated that our products, including Uganda's beef, would find its way onto the dining tables of post-Brexit Britain. Our position has always been balanced trade that benefits all parties," he added.

16 African leaders are attending the Summit including President Sisi of Egypt, President Kenyatta of Kenya, President Buhari of Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Kagame of Rwanda, and African business leaders including CEO of Standard Bank Gert Vogel and CEO of Investec Hendrik Du Toit.

Yesterday, Johnson met with the presidents of Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana and Uganda at the summit, and is due to hold talks with the leaders of Egypt and Kenya today.

He will also meet prominent UK business leaders including the CEO of Vodafone Nick Read, CEO of BP Bernard Looney, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen Keith Skeoch, CEO G4S Ashley Martin Almanza, CEO of Associated British Foods George Weston, and CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group David Schwimmer.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.