Uganda Is Ready for British Investors - Museveni Tells UK Prime Minister

President Museveni has told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Uganda is ready to receive British investors.

Museveni held talks with Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, yesterday.

"I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation. Like I told him in our bilateral meeting, Uganda is ready to receive British investors, given the immense business opportunities in the Pearl of Africa," Museveni said in a tweet.

Museveni noted that opportunities for investment exist in in agriculture, services, tourism, and dairy sector, ICT, among others.

"We have greatly upgraded our infrastructure to support investment. We have sufficient electricity, a skilled workforce, fair tariffs, good roads, etc."

"I am glad that in his speech, the Prime Minister indicated that our products, including Uganda's beef, would find its way onto the dining tables of post-Brexit Britain. Our position has always been balanced trade that benefits all parties," he added.

16 African leaders are attending the Summit including President Sisi of Egypt, President Kenyatta of Kenya, President Buhari of Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Kagame of Rwanda, and African business leaders including CEO of Standard Bank Gert Vogel and CEO of Investec Hendrik Du Toit.

Yesterday, Johnson met with the presidents of Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana and Uganda at the summit, and is due to hold talks with the leaders of Egypt and Kenya today.

He will also meet prominent UK business leaders including the CEO of Vodafone Nick Read, CEO of BP Bernard Looney, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen Keith Skeoch, CEO G4S Ashley Martin Almanza, CEO of Associated British Foods George Weston, and CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group David Schwimmer.