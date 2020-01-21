Sudan: Aayesha Musa Attends Honouring of Kamala Ishaq

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council Aayesha Musa Al-Saeed attended at Khartoum International School Sunday evening a ceremony honouring Kamala Ibrahim Ashaq who was selected for winning Dutch Prince Claus Prize for the year 2019 for best cultural production in plastic arts which was organized by Dall Group and Dutch Embassy in Khartoum.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih and First Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Information, Rashid saeed Yagoub also attended the ceremony.

It is to be noted that Prince Claus Prize is annual award offered by the Prince Fund Claus has been since 1997 for individuals and organizations who implement outstanding cultural initiatives.