Sudan: Aayesha Musa Attends Honouring of Kamala Ishaq

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council Aayesha Musa Al-Saeed attended at Khartoum International School Sunday evening a ceremony honouring Kamala Ibrahim Ashaq who was selected for winning Dutch Prince Claus Prize for the year 2019 for best cultural production in plastic arts which was organized by Dall Group and Dutch Embassy in Khartoum.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih and First Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Information, Rashid saeed Yagoub also attended the ceremony.

It is to be noted that Prince Claus Prize is annual award offered by the Prince Fund Claus has been since 1997 for individuals and organizations who implement outstanding cultural initiatives.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.