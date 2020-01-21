Sudan: Wali of W. Darfur State Meets Delegation of Sudanese Professionals Association

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Genaina — The Caketaker Wali of West Darfur State Maj. Gen. Rabie Abdalla Adam met Sunday in Genaina, capital of West Darfur State with delegation of the Sudanese Professionals Association(SPA) led by Dr Nagi Al-Assam.

The meeting sought ways of addressing the humanitarian situations on background of recent incidents occurred in Genaina city besides pushing the ongoing efforts to achieve the revolution goals in the State.

Maj. Gen. Adam hailed the SPA for coming to the State to offer condolences to families of victims of Genaina incidents

He said that he has touched the delegation's concern with issues of the West Darfur State , pointing to SPA commitment to contribute to solving the service issues particularly issue of Genaina Hospital , and that the State is committed to provide appropriate environment for work in the health field to avert adversary effects that may result in from existence of displaced people inside the institutions.

Wali of West Darfur State announced keenness to continue cooperation and coordination with the SPA in the State for implementing the outcome of the meeting for sake of the homeland and citizens.

He said the meeting reaffirmed keenness on elevating interest of the country to be above all other interests through integration of roles and exchange of views among sincere sons of the country.

Head of SPA delegation, Dr Nagi Al-Assam, for his part, said the purposes of the visit were to extend condolences to families of victims of Genaina incidents and to contribute to addressing the humanitarian situations and ;promoting the social peace , disclosing that the meeting with Wali of West Darfur State reaffirmed importance of providing aid for 40,000 displaced people who have occupied various institutions in Genaina city.

He added that the meeting also tackled participation of forces of change in making change and providing essential and urgent services for displaced people.

Dr Al-Assam affirmed necessity of overcoming the critical stage , ensuring non-recurrence of such incidents and pressing ahead with achievement of the revolution goals in West Darfur State.

