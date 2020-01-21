Sudan: Madani Inaugurates 37th. Session of International Fair of Khartoum

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani inaugurated at the fairs ground at Burri suburb today the 37th. Session of the International Fair of Khartoum, which is organized by the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets Company, during the period January 20-27, 2020.

The inauguration ceremony of the International Fair of Khartoum was attended by Wali of Khartoum State Lieutenant General Ahmed Abdoun Hamad, Somali Minister of Trade Abdallah Hassan and the Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Ms. Chileshe Kapwepwe, besides members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Sudan.

The session of the International Fair of Khartoum this year is attended by 25 countries and more than 600 national and international companies besides 15 states of the Sudan.

The current session of the exhibition gains added importance by being the first one after the advent of the glorious December Revolution.

