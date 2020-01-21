Sudan: Minister of Defense Affirms Importance of Security Cooperation With Ethiopia

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense, Lt.Gen. Jamal Omar, has asserted on the eternal Sudanese-Ethiopian relations, stressing the importance of the mutual cooperation to benefit from the recourses of the two countries to achieve the common interests.

This came during his meeting Monday in his office at the Ministry of Defense with the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudanm,Jarso Shiferaw.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia affirmed the importance of making use of region's local Markets in the products' marketing.

The meeting discussed the issue of the borders between the two countries and ways of achieving security for the citizens of the two countries and speeding up the formation the Sudanese - Ethiopian joint forces and the necessity of continuing meetings of the border teams to coordinate security efforts.

The ambassador assured the commitment of Ethiopia to support Sudan politically toward guaranteeing internal political stability inside and at the international level to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

He thanked Sudan to its continuous cooperation with Ethiopia in solving the bordes problems, suggesting that the economic integration can be aesolution for addressing problems.

He called for strengthening the work of the joint border committees through security coordination between the defense ministries of the two countries.