Cameroon: Security At School - Govt to Install Surveillance Cameras

20 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Professor Nalova Lyonga gave the assurance in Bafoussam at the end of a one-day visit in the West region.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga Pauline, has recommended that the installation of surveillance cameras in all secondary schools in the country will serve as a weapon in the fight against violence and criminality in colleges and same time undercut the spread of high crime wave, currently noticed in our learning institutions. Minister Nalova Lyonga was speaking in Bafoussam on 17 January, 2020; at the end of a one-day visit to some schools in the West region, aimed at assessing the situation in schools two weeks after classes resumed for the second term. During the visit that took Minister Nalova Lyonga and her entourage to GBHS Gouache, Lycée Classique and Government Bilingual Teachers Training College, all in Bafoussam, the Minister stressed to see an atmosphere of conviviality and fraternity to reign among students and teachers, insisting that such an atmosphere will provide much scope for dialogue in situations of divergence of views between students and teachers. In GBHS Gouache, where the Minister had a mother child discussion with the students, and Lycée classique Bafoussam where she equally held talks with some visually impaired students, the Minister with the students assessed the situation of criminality in schools, and with the students identified some strategies that must be applied to ensure flexibility to allow peace to reign in schools. The Minister regretted that in recent weeks there are fluctuation in the intensity of violence in schools, citing the incident of Lycée bilingue Nkolbisson, where a student stabbed a teacher to dead, and another who chopped off the hand of his colleague in Obala. Nalova Lyonga recommended constructive engagement and targeted measures among administrative and teaching staff that can produce positive outcomes for the students. "Innovative solutions are probably needed to fight crime in schools", the Minister told college authorities at various stops. For the visually impaired, the Minister in a soft and sympathetic tone, promised to give them the necessary assistance, both material and medical. She was accompanied in her visit by Secretary of State in MINESEC, Boniface Bayola.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.