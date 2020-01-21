Cameroon: Security At School - Govt to Install Surveillance Cameras

Professor Nalova Lyonga gave the assurance in Bafoussam at the end of a one-day visit in the West region.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga Pauline, has recommended that the installation of surveillance cameras in all secondary schools in the country will serve as a weapon in the fight against violence and criminality in colleges and same time undercut the spread of high crime wave, currently noticed in our learning institutions. Minister Nalova Lyonga was speaking in Bafoussam on 17 January, 2020; at the end of a one-day visit to some schools in the West region, aimed at assessing the situation in schools two weeks after classes resumed for the second term. During the visit that took Minister Nalova Lyonga and her entourage to GBHS Gouache, Lycée Classique and Government Bilingual Teachers Training College, all in Bafoussam, the Minister stressed to see an atmosphere of conviviality and fraternity to reign among students and teachers, insisting that such an atmosphere will provide much scope for dialogue in situations of divergence of views between students and teachers. In GBHS Gouache, where the Minister had a mother child discussion with the students, and Lycée classique Bafoussam where she equally held talks with some visually impaired students, the Minister with the students assessed the situation of criminality in schools, and with the students identified some strategies that must be applied to ensure flexibility to allow peace to reign in schools. The Minister regretted that in recent weeks there are fluctuation in the intensity of violence in schools, citing the incident of Lycée bilingue Nkolbisson, where a student stabbed a teacher to dead, and another who chopped off the hand of his colleague in Obala. Nalova Lyonga recommended constructive engagement and targeted measures among administrative and teaching staff that can produce positive outcomes for the students. "Innovative solutions are probably needed to fight crime in schools", the Minister told college authorities at various stops. For the visually impaired, the Minister in a soft and sympathetic tone, promised to give them the necessary assistance, both material and medical. She was accompanied in her visit by Secretary of State in MINESEC, Boniface Bayola.