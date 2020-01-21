Cameroon: Gospel Music - Jubilee Praise Team Fêtes 10th Anniversary

A concert to mark the event held in the Yaounde Conference Centre on January 12, 2020.

It is already 10 years since the inter-denominational gospel group, Jubilee Praise Team, was founded. In order to close its activities for 2019, launch the New Year 2020, and also celebrate 10 years of existence, the group held a concert in the Yaounde Conference Centre on January 12, 2020, attended by about 1,000 gospel music lovers. Guest gospel music groups and artistes were the Holy Trinity Choir of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, PCC, Nsimeyong, Yaounde, Papa Lin Nka, Dr Denis Ekobena and Besong Nevers. According to Jubilee Praise Team President, Nnah Faith Um, the concert was "a celebration of God's faithfulness to Cameroon and our group." It was also an occasion to "showcase our nation through the display of products of the soil (fruits and vegetables) and its cultural beauty where people from all works of life (State and the clergy alike) dressed in different traditional regalia." Chaired by the Minister of Telecommunication, Minette Libom Li Likeng, the choristers thanked God during the concert for the successes and achievements of 2019, presented the New Year 2020 to Him and "declared peace and serenity in our nation." It was therefore a time for profound fellowship with believers and intense prayers led by Right Reverend Bishop Chris Raymond, Reverend Libom Li Likeng and Apostle Julius Ekie. The event, which was attended by many other dignitaries, saw the unveiling and sharing of the anniversary cake. Looking back at the year 2019, Faith Um said Jubilee Praise Team was able to give hope to Cameroonians through extraordinary programmes like raising an altar for the Lord, visiting orphans and praying for the success of the Major National Dialogue. Meanwhile, the group's theme for 2020 is: "Oh Father, Thy Will Be Done In Cameroon!" "We plan to organise more forums to educate and teach Cameroonians to be peacemakers and to love and pray for our land of promise and glory," said Faith Um of activities in 2020. "We are peacemakers and it all starts from us. We aim to encourage young talents to not only engage in self-development and capacity building, but also patriotism. We would like to apply excellence in all our undertakings and do better than the previous years," the Jubilee Praise Team leader concluded.