South Africa: Ramaphosa Closes ANC Lekgotla With Public Address, Declares Leadership Is United

analysis

There was not much drama at the national executive committee meeting and lekgotla of the ANC over the past weekend, with only Mosebenzi Zwane and Bongani Bongo calling for Gordhan's removal. Perhaps in an effort to silence the critics, President Cyril Ramaphosa surprisingly made his closing statement open to the media, and the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid down the law as decided by a wide ANC forum on a number of contentious issues such as state-owned enterprises and land redistribution.

"We should avoid political interference in operational matters of our state-owned enterprises," he said, "and if there is to be any, it should be on strategic matters and also where there is mismanagement and a clear company failure," he told the closing session of the ANC's lekgotla - a six-monthly party policy forum - on Monday night. Ramaphosa added that this was in line with the ANC's resolutions at its 2017 conference held at Nasrec.

There was a lot of clamour from detractors on the issue of state-owned enterprises before this weekend's meeting, especially those who want the removal of one of Ramaphosa's most trusted lieutenants in his efforts to revive economic growth, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin...