Sudan: Agreement On Establishing Window to Speed Up Gold Exports

Khartoum — The member of the Executive Bureau of the Chamber of Commerce and the Representative of the Gold Merchants Haitham Abdel-Rahim Tabeedi has said that they had agreed with the Ministry of Finance within the framework of an agreement with the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) allowing the private sector to engage into the export of gold in accordance with the regulations and controls, adding that it was also agreed to form a window to facilitate and expedite the procedures for gold exports.

In a statement to SUNA after his participation in the joint meeting held on Monday at the Ministry of Finance included the Ministers of Finance, Energy and Mining, Industry and Trade and the CBOS Governor, Tabeedi stressed that the private sector would contribute to the improvement of the economy, achievement of development, attraction of hard currencies and stabilization of the dollar exchange rate in the next stage.