Sudan: Agreement On Establishing Window to Speed Up Gold Exports

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Executive Bureau of the Chamber of Commerce and the Representative of the Gold Merchants Haitham Abdel-Rahim Tabeedi has said that they had agreed with the Ministry of Finance within the framework of an agreement with the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) allowing the private sector to engage into the export of gold in accordance with the regulations and controls, adding that it was also agreed to form a window to facilitate and expedite the procedures for gold exports.

In a statement to SUNA after his participation in the joint meeting held on Monday at the Ministry of Finance included the Ministers of Finance, Energy and Mining, Industry and Trade and the CBOS Governor, Tabeedi stressed that the private sector would contribute to the improvement of the economy, achievement of development, attraction of hard currencies and stabilization of the dollar exchange rate in the next stage.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Mining
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.