South Sudan: An Agreement Reached On Civil Aviation Between Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and its counterpart in South Sudan concluded Monday a joint meeting whereas the two sides discussed the technical details on the agreement of managing South Sudan Airspace under management of Sudan according to an international agreement.

The respective international agreement was signed in 2016 under supervision of Canada based International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Sudanese side was headed by CAA general manager Ibrahim Adlan and participation of assistant of general manager for technical affairs Emad AL Haj. Whilst the South Sudan side was headed by Manthang Mikar and his assistants.

The two parties have agreed that Sudan has to supervise the training civil aviation employees in South Sudan and transfers technical knowledge until they CAA in South Sudan was able to manage the airspace of its country.