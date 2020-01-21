South Sudan: An Agreement Reached On Civil Aviation Between Sudan and South Sudan

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and its counterpart in South Sudan concluded Monday a joint meeting whereas the two sides discussed the technical details on the agreement of managing South Sudan Airspace under management of Sudan according to an international agreement.

The respective international agreement was signed in 2016 under supervision of Canada based International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Sudanese side was headed by CAA general manager Ibrahim Adlan and participation of assistant of general manager for technical affairs Emad AL Haj. Whilst the South Sudan side was headed by Manthang Mikar and his assistants.

The two parties have agreed that Sudan has to supervise the training civil aviation employees in South Sudan and transfers technical knowledge until they CAA in South Sudan was able to manage the airspace of its country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
Travel
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.