East Africa: Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice Receives COMESA Secretary General

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Siham Osman, Monday received at the ministry the visiting COMESA delegation, headed by the COMESA Secretary General, Ms. Chileshe Kapwepwe, and briefed them on the current political and constitutional developments in Sudan.

She affirmed Sudan support to the tripartite trade agreement and renewed Sudan commitment to remove any obstacles facing the COMMESA Court work in Sudan.

The COMMESA Secretary General said that her visit to the Ministry of Justice came in the context of the cooperation and the communication with the Sudanese judicial institutions, the readiness of all the COMMESA institutions to cooperate with Sudan and to support it because Sudan plays an essential role in COMESA, as it is the headquarters state of the COMESA Court of Justice.